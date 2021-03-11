Business

NMDC declares interim dividend of ₹7.76 per equity share

Public sector mining major NMDC on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹7.76 per equity share (face value of ₹1 each) for 2020-21. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, NMDC said informed the stock exchange. This is the first interim dividend this fiscal from the country’s largest iron ore producer, in which the Centre holds 69.65% stake. The company had in January completed a share buyback of over 13.12 crore shares for ₹1,378 crore.

