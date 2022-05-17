Multiples PE, others pick up 9.3% stake in BDR Pharma for ₹685 crore

Multiples Private Equity has announced to lead an investment of ₹685 crore along with a few other financial investors for a 9.3% stake in BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd., an R&D focused, integrated pharma player.

The funds will be used by the company to build additional research and development capabilities in current and emerging areas, accelerate investments in manufacturing capacity expansion and enhance the degree of vertical integration. The company will also selectively pursue inorganic opportunities to build scale.

Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharma said, “We are looking forward to accelerate our growth journey with trusted investors having a deep understanding of the sector and regulatory environment and who bring first-hand experience in working with innovative, high-growth companies.”