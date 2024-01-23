January 23, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) facilitated the inbound handling of arecanut (Areca catechu), a tropical crop, at its integrated cargo terminal (ICT) in January.

The red variety of arecanut, weighing 1,519 kg in 60 bags, was ferried as belly air cargo from Agartala in Tripura to Mangaluru. The shipment is the highest quantity of the crop that the integrated cargo terminal has handled since it started domestic cargo operation on May 1, 2023. It also marks the highest single day inbound cargo that the ICT has handled since May 1, 2023. In the past, the ICT had handled inbound parcels of arecanut, although in smaller quantity.

The arecanut was procured by Srinivasa Supari Traders, a Shivamogga-based company. The company’s representatives transported the crop by road to Shivamogga.

Airlifting of arecanut was also a first for the company that otherwise regularly sources this crop by road from various parts of India, including Agartala.

The ICT has carved a niche for itself while emerging as one of the largest handler of outbound post office mail cargo domestically. Export of seafood (live crabs) to international markets through domestic transit hubs is also a speciality of the cargo terminal.

Since it commenced operations, the ICT has handled 2714.29 tonnes of cargo, comprising 2523.98 tonnes of outbound and 190.3 tonnes of inbound cargo.

International cargo operations will commence in February 2024.