GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MIA facilitates highest quantity of inbound red arecanut handling at integrated cargo terminal in Mangaluru

The arecanut was procured by Srinivasa Supari Traders, a Shivamogga-based company, from Tripura

January 23, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A parcel of inbound arecanut at the Integrated Cargo Terminal of Mangaluru International Airport that is meant for a Shivamogga-based company.

A parcel of inbound arecanut at the Integrated Cargo Terminal of Mangaluru International Airport that is meant for a Shivamogga-based company. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) facilitated the inbound handling of arecanut (Areca catechu), a tropical crop, at its integrated cargo terminal (ICT) in January.

The red variety of arecanut, weighing 1,519 kg in 60 bags, was ferried as belly air cargo from Agartala in Tripura to Mangaluru. The shipment is the highest quantity of the crop that the integrated cargo terminal has handled since it started domestic cargo operation on May 1, 2023. It also marks the highest single day inbound cargo that the ICT has handled since May 1, 2023. In the past, the ICT had handled inbound parcels of arecanut, although in smaller quantity.

The arecanut was procured by Srinivasa Supari Traders, a Shivamogga-based company. The company’s representatives transported the crop by road to Shivamogga.

Airlifting of arecanut was also a first for the company that otherwise regularly sources this crop by road from various parts of India, including Agartala.

The ICT has carved a niche for itself while emerging as one of the largest handler of outbound post office mail cargo domestically. Export of seafood (live crabs) to international markets through domestic transit hubs is also a speciality of the cargo terminal.

Since it commenced operations, the ICT has handled 2714.29 tonnes of cargo, comprising 2523.98 tonnes of outbound and 190.3 tonnes of inbound cargo.

International cargo operations will commence in February 2024.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / economy, business and finance / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.