Sensex tumbles 900 points amid broad-based selloff; slips below 64,000

October 26, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Mumbai

Sliding for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged about 900 points to crash below the 64,000 level due to an across-the-board selloff amid heightened tension in the Middle East.

Besides sluggish trends in global markets, deep losses in auto, financial and energy stocks as well as fresh selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 900.91 points or 1.41% to settle below the 64,000 mark at 63,148.15. During the day, it plummeted 956.08 points or 1.49% to 63,092.98.

The Nifty dived 264.90 points or 1.39% to 18,857.25.

Since October 17, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 3,279.94 points or 4.93%, while the Nifty fell 954.25 points or 4.81%.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 4.06%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended in the green.

European markets were trading with significant losses. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.65% to $89.54 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,236.60 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark tanked 522.82 points or 0.81% to settle at 64,049.06 on Wednesday. The Nifty fell 159.60 points or 0.83% to 19,122.15.