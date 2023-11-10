HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty decline on weak global cues, foreign fund outflows

Sensex falls 251 points to 64,580 in early trade; Nifty declines 65 points to 19,329

November 10, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday due to weak trends in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.25 points to 64,580.95, extending its previous day's decline. The Nifty declined 65.85 points to 19,329.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors and Nestle were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in negative territory.

The US markets ended lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,712.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Concerns are mounting as FIIs continue their persistent selling, potentially jeopardising Nifty's positive outlook. Additionally, Jerome Powell's (Federal Reserve Chair) hawkish comments, signalling the possibility of further interest rate hikes in response to persistent inflation and robust economic growth, could lead to instability in today's trading," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said in his pre-opening market comment.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.34% to $80.28 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 143.41 points or 0.22% to settle at 64,832.20 on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,395.30.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.