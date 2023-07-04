Sensex, Nifty at record high in early trade

July 04, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices continued their record-shattering spree on July 4, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting their fresh all-time high levels in early trade, amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

Also, buying in Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC twins added to the positive market momentum.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 381.55 points to hit its all-time peak of 65,586.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 90.95 points to reach its fresh record high of 19,413.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6.56% and Bajaj Finserv climbed 3.93%. Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other lead gainers from the pack.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on July 3.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.64% to $75.13 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,995.92 crore on July 3, according to exchange data.

"The unabated surge in FPI inflows will keep the market resilient. The sharp U-turn in FPI investment from ₹34,146 crore of selling in the first two months of this year to ₹90,986 crore of buying in the last two months has turned the market decisively in favour of bulls.

"The surge in the market during the last 4 sessions was led mainly by the HDFC twins and RIL with some support from ITC. It is important to remember that these stocks have strong and improving fundamentals," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 486.49 points or 0.75% to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 133.50 points or 0.70% to end at a record high of 19,322.55.