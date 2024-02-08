GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI proposes ways for deregistered offshore funds to dispose of securities

A discussion paper is the first step taken by SEBI.

February 08, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - MUMBAI

PTI
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai. File

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Markets regulator SEBI proposed on Wednesday ways in which offshore funds whose India licences have expired can dispose of securities they hold, according to a discussion paper issued on the regulator's website.

A discussion paper is the first step taken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before it finally changes its rules for market entities.

Until now, there has been no mechanism for offshore funds to liquidate their holdings after their licences expire.

There are 55 offshore funds whose India licences have expired and they hold securities worth 3.3 billion Indian rupees ($39.77 million), SEBI said.

In a separate paper the regulator proposed that offshore funds be required to report any material changes such as in the structure of funds, their ownership or control within 30 days.

Presently offshore funds need to report such changes within seven working days.

Related Topics

securities

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.