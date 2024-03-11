GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI flags froth in small, mid-cap stocks

Nifty small-cap 100 and mid-cap 100 have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 since 2023

March 11, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
A file photo of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

A file photo of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. | Photo Credit: PTI

There may be pockets of irrational exuberance in the Indian equity markets, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on March 11, referring to concerns over stretched valuations of small- and mid-cap stocks and large inflows into mutual funds investing in these segments.

SEBI has suggested mutual fund trustees look at whether lumpsum investments into small- and mid-cap funds are appropriate. It is not appropriate to allow the froth to keep building, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday.

Recently, the markets regulator directed mutual funds to disclose stress test results of small- and mid-cap funds from March 15, to assess the time taken to exit positions in times of stress.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Nifty small-cap 100 and mid-cap 100 have risen 58% and 54%, respectively, outperforming the 23% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Despite concerns over elevated inflows into the segments, small-caps led the charge among equity mutual fund inflows in February, data from an industry body showed on March 8.

SEBI also said on March 11 that it has received feedback that some entities may be misusing provisions of small and medium enterprises' listings. The regulator is collecting evidence on concerns of price manipulation in the segment.

It said an optional T+0 settlement will be introduced from the end of March, providing an opportunity for investors to settle their stock market trades on the same day. The move is aimed at ensuring markets do not lose competitiveness to any 'grey' market, Ms. Buch said.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal in Mumbai; Writing by Bharath Rajeswaran; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Related Topics

financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.