Markets

Rupee sees high volatility as worries resurfaced around new COVID strain

On Friday, the rupee had plunged by 37 paise or 0.50% against the U.S. dollar to close at a nearly month's low of 74.89.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rupee started on a choppy note on Monday as investors turned cautious tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and worries over a new variant of COVID-19.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher by 5 paise at 74.84 against the greenback and later touched a high of 74.82.

However, the local unit pared gains in late morning deals amid high volatility. The rupee was trading down by 9 paise at 74.98 at 1035hrs.

On Friday, the rupee had plunged by 37 paise or 0.50% against the U.S. dollar to close at a nearly month's low of 74.89, as investors resorted to risk-off sentiment.

Investor concern resurfaced about lockdowns amid a rise in COVID cases in Europe and a new variant, detected in South Africa.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.19% to 96.27.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 4.06% to $75.67 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹5,785.83 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 98.48 points or 0.17% lower at 57,008.67, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 44.85 points or 0.26% to 16,981.60.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:09:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-sees-high-volatility-as-worries-resurfaced-around-new-covid-strain/article37746423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY