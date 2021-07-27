Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 74.35 against U.S. dollar in early trade

On July 26, the rupee had settled at 74.42 against the U.S. dollar.

The Indian rupee gained 7 paise and touched 74.35 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on July 27, tracking positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting cues from the U.S. Fed’s policy decision due on July 28.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.36 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.35, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% down at 92.60, as traders and investors will look to cues from the Fed’s policy decision, due on July 28.

Asian currencies have started marginally stronger against the greenback this July 27 morning and could lend support, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 119.08 points or 0.23% higher at 52,971.35, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.95 points or 0.32% to 15,874.40.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on July 26 as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,376.79 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.48% to $74.86 per barrel.