GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee edges up 2 paise to 82.84 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on March 15

March 18, 2024 10:16 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the U.S. dollar in the opening session on March 18 following foreign fund inflows.

An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.

The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.

The U.S. dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 103.43.

Crude oil prices firmed up in early Asian trade. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, gained 0.35% to trade at $85.64 per barrel. Oil for Indian basket was up at $84.50 per barrel.

Domestic equity markets were trading almost flat in morning session on Monday. Benchmark Sensex gained around 0.1% to trade at 72,718.72 while Nifty edged up 0.06% to 22,036.20.

Foreign investors turned net buyers in Indian stocks on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹848.56 crore on net basis. FPIs bought shares worth ₹40,710 crore in the first fortnight of the month amid an improvement in the global economic landscape and robust domestic macroeconomic outlook.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / currency values

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.