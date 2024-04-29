GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee declines 5 paise to 83.43 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 83.39 against the greenback and then slipped further to 83.43, registering a loss of 5 paise compared to its previous closing level

April 29, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.43 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on April 29 amid a strong American currency overseas and withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equity markets.

However, positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and retreating crude oil prices in international markets supported the Indian currency at lower level, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 83.39 against the greenback and then slipped further to 83.43, registering a loss of 5 paise compared to its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee had declined 10 paise to close at 83.38 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, increased 0.05% to 105.86.

Analysts attributed the strengthening dollar to the positive global trends amid firm growth in the world's largest economy, which renewed hope for a reduction in the interest rate by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.92% to $88.68 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 271.80 points or 0.37% higher at 74,001.96. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 72.45 points or 0.32% to 22,492.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,408.88 crore, according to exchange data.

