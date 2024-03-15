GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paytm jumps 5% as digital payments app survives banking unit shutdown

Paytm's shares were up 5% at 370.70 rupees early in the session, set for its best day in two weeks.

March 15, 2024 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - BENGALURU

PTI

Shares of India's Paytm rose a stock exchange-allowed maximum of 5% on Friday, March 15, 2024, a day after it got a third-party application provider license that will allow it to offer digital payments after its banking unit ceases operations.

The license, granted by the country's payments authority, came as Paytm Payments Bank will cease to operate on March 15, following regulatory action due to non-compliance with certain norms.

Paytm's shares were up 5% at 370.70 rupees early in the session, set for its best day in two weeks, with its trading volume of over 4 million shares already making it the stock's fourth busiest day this month.

Still, the stock has just over halved in value since late January when the Reserve Bank of India ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets.

The third-party app provider license, brokerage UBS said in a note, means Paytm will operate like its competitors such as Google Pay and PhonePe, likely shifting investor focus to operational performance over regulatory headwinds.

However, Jefferies said that for Paytm to retain customers and merchants, it will have to dip into its cash reserves of 85 billion rupees ($1.02 billion).

Related Topics

financial markets / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.