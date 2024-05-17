GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Markets log gains for 2nd day on buying in Reliance, M&M

Published - May 17, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day on Friday as buying in index majors M&M, Reliance Industries, and ITC helped the indices rebound from early lows.

However, relentless foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gains in domestic equities, traders said.

In a largely range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 253.31 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 73,917.03.

The NSE Nifty advanced 62.25 points, or 0.28%, to 22,466.10.

M&M was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 5.97% , followed by JSW Steel, Ultra Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and NTPC.

Reliance Industries gained 0.73% to close at ₹2,871 apiece.

In contrast, TCS, HCL Tech, HUL, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and Infosys were among the losers.

“Despite mixed global signals and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Fed, the Indian market experienced a robust recovery, largely fuelled by the outperformance of the broader market and positive Q4 earnings.”

"Further, some index heavyweight earnings surpassed expectations, and midcap and smallcap stocks continued to exhibit buying interest during dips. Auto and consumer durables particularly stood out with strong earnings momentum," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge rose 1.18% and smallcap index gained 1.39%.

Sectorally, consumer durables jumped 2.41%, followed by auto (1.80%), realty (1.68%), metal (1.50%), commodities (1.55%), industrials (1.26%) and oil & gas (1.19%).

On the other hand, IT and tech were the laggards.

"World equities were mostly lower on Friday as traders now expect just one rate cut in 2024, though Chinese stocks reversed earlier losses following the announcement of fresh measures to revive the ailing property market," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong logged gains, while Seoul and Nikkei closed in the red.

European markets were trading in the negative territory. Wall Street ended in the green in the overnight trade on May 16.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.25% to $83.48 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹776.49 crore on May 16, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark climbed 676.69 points or 0.93% to settle at 73,663.72. The NSE Nifty surged 203.30 points or 0.92% to 22,403.85.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.