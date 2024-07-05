GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets decline in early trade after record rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 504.27 points to 79,545.40. The NSE Nifty slipped 105.30 points to 24,196.85

Published - July 05, 2024 11:22 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on July 5 amid profit-taking after a record rally in the last few trading sessions and selling in blue-chips HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 504.27 points to 79,545.40. The NSE Nifty slipped 105.30 points to 24,196.85.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they purchased shares worth ₹2,575.85 crore, according to exchange data.

"FIIs' huge long position in the index derivatives and strong buying in the cash market can support the market in the near term. An important trigger may come from the U.S. jobs data expected on Friday.

"If the jobs data show a loosening labour market and a slowing economy, it can lead to rate cuts by the Fed in September," V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted higher, while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

"Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower due to the absence of cues from U.S. peers, with investors keenly awaiting the non-farm payroll data to be published later on Friday," Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at StoxBox, said.

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.37% to $87.11 a barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade. Later, the Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08% higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high.

The broader Nifty also hit an intra-day record high of 24,401 in early trade before closing almost flat. The 50-issue index rose by 15.65 points or 0.06% to settle at a record 24,302.15.

Related Topics

financial markets / foreign exchange market / market and exchange / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.