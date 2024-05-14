GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets climb in early trade as retail inflation eases in April

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the major gainers

Updated - May 14, 2024 10:50 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 10:22 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on May 14 amid buying in Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and as retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83% in April.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 225.92 points to 73,002.05 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.65 points to 22,182.70.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

Nestle, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

Retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83% in April as prices of some kitchen items declined though overall food basket firmed up marginally, according to government data released on Monday.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower.

Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.12% to $83.46 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,498.92 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Recovering from early lows, the BSE benchmark ended higher by 111.66 points or 0.15% at 72,776.13 on Monday. The NSE Nifty climbed 48.85 points or 0.22% to 22,104.05.

