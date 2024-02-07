GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets climb for 2nd day running on buying in State Bank of India, Reliance

Sensex jumped 373.12 points in early trade, and the Nifty climbed 123.9 points

February 07, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on February 7 amid buying in shares of State Bank of India and Reliance Industries along with firm trends in the U.S. markets.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive momentum in equities.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 373.12 points to 72,559.21 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 123.9 points to 22,053.30.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoted in the negative zone.

The U.S. markets ended with gains on February 6.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹92.52 crore on February 6, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 454.67 points or 0.63% to settle at 72,186.09 on February 6. The Nifty went up by 157.70 points or 0.72% to 21,929.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.20% to $78.75 a barrel.

