Manali Petro inks pact with U.K.-based Econic Technologies to make eco-friendly polyols

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) has signed a long-form agreement with U.K.-based based Econic Technologies to manufacture eco-friendly polyols.

The pact will comprise a two-year demo scale-up at MPL plant 1, followed by industrial scale-up of the technology, and commercialisation of CO2-containing polyols by the company for the next three years, the company said in a statement.

Polyols are the building block for polyurethanes. They are used to produce flexible and rigid foams, elastomers, adhesives, sealants and coating, which find application across a wide range of necessary everyday products.