Manali Petro inks pact with U.K.-based Econic Technologies to make eco-friendly polyols
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) has signed a long-form agreement with U.K.-based based Econic Technologies to manufacture eco-friendly polyols.
The pact will comprise a two-year demo scale-up at MPL plant 1, followed by industrial scale-up of the technology, and commercialisation of CO2-containing polyols by the company for the next three years, the company said in a statement.
Polyols are the building block for polyurethanes. They are used to produce flexible and rigid foams, elastomers, adhesives, sealants and coating, which find application across a wide range of necessary everyday products.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.