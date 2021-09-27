Business

Manali Petro, Econic to unveil green CO2 polyols

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) has entered into a pact with the U.K.-based Econic Technologies for introducing a more environment-friendly CO2 containing polyols on a trial basis.

“The partnership involves MPL and Econic collaborating to scale the technology at MPL’s pilot plant in India, MPL said in a statement. “Successful completion will be followed by the introduction of the process to one of the production trains in MPL’s main plant. The shared intent is to bring CO2-containing polyols to MPL’s customers,” it said in a statement.

“It’s an important step in the right direction. Sustainability of raw material supply and protecting the environment is critical for future generations,” said Ashwin Muthiah, chairman, AM International.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 10:49:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/manali-petro-econic-to-unveil-green-co2-polyols/article36702848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY