GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lupin introduces generic product in U.S. market

The company has launched Varenicline tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg, after having received approval from the USFDA

January 10, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Drug firm Lupin on January 10 said it has launched a product, used as an aid to smoking cessation treatment, in the U.S. market.

The company has launched Varenicline tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg, after having received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of PF Prism CV's Chantix tablets, it added.

It is indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

As per the IQVIA data, Varenicline tablets had estimated annual sales of $412 million in the U.S.

Shares of the company were trading 0.75 per cent up at Rs 1,406.50 apiece on the BSE.

Related Topics

medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.