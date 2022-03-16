JSW Cement inks MoU with PRESPL to offer products with low carbon footprint

Plans to use agricultural waste as biomass energy in cement manufacturing

JSW Cement Ltd. said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. (PRESPL) to use agricultural waste as biomass energy in its cement manufacturing operations.

“The MoU with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems is an important step to offer sustainable cement products with lowest possible carbon footprint,” the company said.

JSW Cement said as a member of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), it had committed to the ‘Climate Ambition 2050’ to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

The company said it was also planning to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by almost half in 11 years (from FY15 to FY26). The use of biomass as fuel was an important part of this decarbonisation plan, it added.