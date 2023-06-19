Job-search platform InRadius eyes 1 million registered users by FY24

June 19, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated June 20, 2023 09:32 am IST - MUMBAI

InRadius Technologies, a radius-based job search platform, is targeting to have one million registered users (job seekers) on its platform by March 2024 from about 600 currently, founder Darshan Vyas said.

This self-funded start-up, which currently has about 150 registered employers, plans to scale up this number to 1,500 to 2,000, he added.

The firm is planning to raise seed funding to scale up its targeted user base over the next nine months. Calling itself India’s first radius (geolocation)-based job and talent search platform, InRadius said it’s objective was to assist people in locating jobs closer to their homes.

“This approach promotes a healthier work-life balance, allowing individuals more time for activities they enjoy. Simultaneously, our platform enables employers to discover suitable talent residing closer to their offices, fostering improved work-life balance for their employees,” Mr. Vyas said.

“Our’s is the only platform offering job suggestions based on a job seeker’s residence and talent recommendations to employers according to their office locations,” he said.

“We also ensure that a job seeker’s private data (mobile number and CV) are not easily accessible to any employer. This data only becomes visible to employers posting jobs compatible with a job seeker’s profile, he added. It has facilities for AI-based criteria matching and progressive ranking based on feedback.

Currently operational in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the firm has set its sights on major metropolitan cities for expansion by September.