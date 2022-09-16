India-built innovations are improving customer experiences for Walmart: Doug McMillon

Walmart’s global tech team in India built Element, an intelligent and collaborative platform to democratise access to all of the AI and ML initiatives within the company

Walmart’s global tech team in India built Element, an intelligent and collaborative platform to democratise access to all of the AI and ML initiatives within the company

Innovations built in India are improving the experiences of Walmart customers around the globe, said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc.

Walmart’s global tech team in India built Element, an intelligent and collaborative platform to democratise access to all of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning initiatives within the company, he said while opening Converge@Walmart, a retail tech event by Walmart Global Tech being held here on Friday.

“Our global tech team in India built Element, a collaborative and intelligent platform to democratise access to all of the AI and ML initiatives within Walmart. We are giving our engineers access to problem-solving tools,’‘ said Mr. McMillon on a video link.

Commenting on the benefits of the India-developed Element offered, he said the platform helped the Walmart team optimise aisle assortment, reduce customer wait times and solve many other problems for the company’s business.

“It makes our customers’ and our associates’ lives easier. It’s helping us move fast, and with purpose,’‘ said the head honcho of the Arkansas-based retail chain.

He further said technology was key to serving Walmart’s customers better.

“We have a simple but powerful purpose at Walmart, to help people save money and live better, and we bring that purpose to life every day for about 230 million customers and members every week around the world,’‘ he added.

One of the keys to delivering on that purpose was how the company built and deployed technology across its business. Walmart’s tech team teams played an important role in creating the experiences and capabilities that allowed its customers and members to interact with the company and access the things they need, elaborated Mr. McMillon.