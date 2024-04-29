GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Honeywell bags supply order for Lilium jet propulsion sensors

April 29, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Honeywell on Monday announced it has been selected by Lilium, the developer of the first all-electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) jet, to supply propulsion unit position sensors (resolvers) for the Lilium jet.

These sensors will play a critical role in accurately sensing the engine’s position, ensuring that the jet can safely reach the exact position required for a successful take off, Honeywell said in a statement.

Lilium is creating the world’s first eVTOL jet and aims to develop zero operating emissions, accessible modes of high-speed, regional transportation, according the statement. Honeywell is an investor in Lilium and supplies key components for the Lilium jet, including e-motors for the engines, avionics, onboard thermal management systems, and the flight control computer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.