Honeywell bags supply order for Lilium jet propulsion sensors

April 29, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Honeywell on Monday announced it has been selected by Lilium, the developer of the first all-electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) jet, to supply propulsion unit position sensors (resolvers) for the Lilium jet.

These sensors will play a critical role in accurately sensing the engine’s position, ensuring that the jet can safely reach the exact position required for a successful take off, Honeywell said in a statement.

Lilium is creating the world’s first eVTOL jet and aims to develop zero operating emissions, accessible modes of high-speed, regional transportation, according the statement. Honeywell is an investor in Lilium and supplies key components for the Lilium jet, including e-motors for the engines, avionics, onboard thermal management systems, and the flight control computer.