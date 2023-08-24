HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hero MotoCorp unveils refreshed Glamour motorbike

August 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
New Glamour motorcycle

New Glamour motorcycle | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has introduced the new Glamour motorcycle in India at ex-showroom Delhi prices starting ₹82,348 for the drum variant. The disc variant has been priced at ₹86,348. 

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the New Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share. We are confident that the iconic Glamour in its new avatar will add to the growing appeal of our two-wheeler portfolio”.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.