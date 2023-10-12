HamberMenu
HealthPlix unveils offline EMR to deal with Internet issues

‘Automated sync ensures that there is no data loss for the doctor’

October 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HealthPlix, an AI-powered Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform for doctors in India, has introduced offline EMR to enable doctors access records of patients even with unreliable or no Internet connectivity.

“Doctors can use the HealthPlix EMR offline and sync the data with the cloud whenever there is access to the Internet. The automated sync ensures that there is no data loss for the doctor,” the company said in a statement. 

Seamless connectivity and other productivity enhancement functionalities offered in the new version will help doctors see at least 10% more patients every day, the company said. 

The new version of HealthPlix EMR effortlessly transitions between offline and online modes, providing flexibility, and is 48% faster, it added. 

Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director, HealthPlix Technologies said, “HealthPlix Offline EMR enables doctors to practice even with intermittent internet - it is a game changer for doctors.

“We are committed to removing any and all impediments for doctors adopting EMR. In line with this vision, we have doubled our product and engineering team. Over the next 6-12 months, we will continue to release innovative products that assist doctors in enhancing their practice,” he added. 

