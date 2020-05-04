Healthians unveils COVID-19 screening for corporates

As businesses gear up to reopen offices and layout procedure for screening of employees for COVID-19 before asking them to join work, Healthians, which provides at-home health tests, has launched HPlus CorpShield for dealing with the issue.

The company has unveiled a comprehensive service that includes doorstep health screening of employees, awareness and monitoring and auditing the workspaces.

“ HPlus CorpShield tackles the current problem by offering doorstep health screening of employees at ₹350 [per employee] and their housemates [to be charged ₹350 extra per housemate] before they are called to work,” the company said in a statement.

“The screening will include temperature check, SPO2 check, physical symptom check which will classify employees as those who are fit to join, or doubtful or unfit,” the company added.

The monitoring and auditing service, which will come at an extra cost, includes weekly supervision of the sanitisation process, PPE kits for employees complete with masks and gloves.

Deepak Sahni, CEO & Founder, Healthians, said, “COVID-19 pandemic has become a challenge for every single business. Considering the threat that it poses, we should ensure a safe environment for our stakeholders as well as our economy before going back to the office.”

The service is aimed at making workplaces business-ready for the post lockdown phase through the implementation of SOPs and guidelines laid out by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The services will be offered on a per-employee cost basis to organizations of size ranging from 50 to 5,000 employees, the company said.