Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka best performing States in developing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

The DPIIT’s rankings are based on the initiatives taken by States to develop the startup ecosystem and promoting entrepreneurs

January 16, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gujarat topped the DPIIT’s list of best-performing States in developing startup ecosystems in India. File

Gujarat topped the DPIIT’s list of best-performing States in developing startup ecosystems in India. File | Photo Credit: xavierarnau

Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka have emerged as the best-performing States in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of States and Union Territories (UTs) by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are also categorised as top performers.

The States' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Jan, 16.

A total of 33 States and UTs participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

