Fear goes viral, spooks investors, drags indices

Stocks lost ground on Thursday as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak affected investor sentiment across the globe. In Indian markets, expiry of derivative contracts and the upcoming Union Budget also acted as catalysts in increasing uncertainty for investors.

The benchmark Sensex lost 284.84 points, or 0.69%, to close below the psychological 41,000-mark at 40,913.82. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was the worst performer of the day, shedding 2.51%.

Frontline stocks such as Nestle India, Indusind Bank, State Bank of India, ONGC, Sun Pharmaceuticals and M&M also lost over a per cent each. The broader Nifty settled the day at 12,035.80, down 93.70 points or 0.77%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng lost over 700 points, or 2.62%, while the Nikkei was down by more than 400 points. The benchmark of Taiwan was down 5.75%, or 697 points, on Thursday. Further, most of the European indices were trading over 1% lower at the time of going to press.

Reports suggest that as many as 170 people had died in China ofdue tothe coronavirus outbreak while more than 7,700 people had been confirmed to have the infection. A case of coronavirus had also been reported from Kerala.

FPIs net sellers

Incidentally, foreign portfolio investors were net sellers at nearly ₹963 crore on Thursday. While overseas investors had been net buyers at almost ₹11,500 crore in the current month, the recent past had seen such investors offloading Indian shares. On the BSE, nearly 1,700 stocks ended the day in the red, as against less than 800 gainers.

Meanwhile, the rupee lost 22 paise to close at a three-week low of ₹71.49 against the U.S. dollar even as most Asian currencies declined after the US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rates steady.