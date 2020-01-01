Business

FDI rises 15% to $26 billionin April-Sept.

Foreign direct investment into India grew close to 15% to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government data.

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-September of 2018-19 stood at $22.66 billion.

Sectors that attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-September 2019-20, include services ($4.45 billion), computer software and hardware ($4 billion), telecommunications ($4.28 billion), automobile ($2.13 billion) and trading ($2.14 billion), the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during the first half of the financial year, with $8 billion investments.

