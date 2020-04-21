Daimler extends warranty period

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a two-month extension of warranty and scheduled service period of repairs for its BharatBenz vehicles.

BharatBenz vehicles with warranty or extended warranty contracts ending between March 15 and May 15

or having their service schedule during this period, now have extra two months leeway. This will also be

of great benefit to customers with vehicles lying idle during the lockdown, said the company in a statement.

“Even during the lockdown, some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities. To support them, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

DICV also tied-up with HPCL to support stranded drivers. Stranded drivers can dial 24x7, toll-free number (1800-120-380380) and request basic support. BharatBenz will collect information about the driver’s requirements and then pass it on to the nearest HPCL team who, in turn, will contact the driver and offer the required support.