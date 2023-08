August 02, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Chennai

Carborundum Universal Ltd., (CUMI) standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 28% from the year-earlier period to ₹93 crore on strong performance in abrasives, electro minerals and ceramics segments.

Sales increased 10% to ₹659 crore, said the Murugappa group firm said in a statement. CUMI incurred a capex of ₹55 crore at the consolidated level. Cash and cash equivalents net of borrowings stood at ₹190 crore.