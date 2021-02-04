Business

Crown Group signs MoU with TIDCO to develop aerospace cluster near Salem airport in TN

The Crown Group on Thursday announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to develop an integrated aerospace cluster adjoining the Salem airport.

"The cluster, which is part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor, will house India's first-ever indigenous MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility for military aircraft and equipment," the group said in a press release.

The group said it will also establish a drone testing facility in the cluster.

"The project also envisages establishment of a well-equipped flight training academy for basic and advanced flying training and a refresher training facility for professional pilots," it noted.

