Credit Wise Capital enters into co-lending tie up with HDFC Bank

September 16, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Credit Wise Capital (CWC), a tech-driven non-banking financial company (NBFC) into two-wheeler financing, has announced a co-lending partnership with HDFC Bank to offer two-wheeler loans in tier 2, 3, and 4 towns of the country.

The partnership aims to provide seamless financing solutions, conveniently and economically in a digital manner through Twin2, a proprietary product of Credit Wise Capital.

Aalesh Avlani, Founder and Director, Credit Wise Capital, in a statement said, “Our strategic co-lending partnership signifies a paradigm shift in the lending landscape, bringing enhanced accessibility and affordability to two-wheeler loans, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. By harnessing the robust network of HDFC Bank, we can extend our reach to a broader audience, empowering them to fulfill their aspirations of owning a two-wheeler through seamless access to affordable credit.”

 Gurpreet Singh Sodhi, CEO and Co-founder, Credit Wise Capital said, “The exponential growth of India’s two-wheeler finance market, driven by escalating demand from tier 2, 3, and 4 towns, is truly remarkable. HDFC Bank’s robust due diligence process, backed by our technology, will help us turn the pivot in the lending landscape. With this partnership, we are committed to empower individuals, enabling them to effortlessly realize their dreams of two-wheeler ownership by ensuring easy access to credit.”

Prashant Patel, Executive Vice President, Capital & Commodity Markets, HDFC Bank, said, “Our collaboration with Credit Wise Capital aligns with our vision of expanding our reach and catering to the evolving needs of our customers. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to make the two-wheeler loan process simpler, faster, and more convenient for individuals across the country.”

