Coromandel International opens nano-fertilizer plant in Kakinada

Published - June 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Coromandel International Executive Director, Nutrient Business, Sankarasubramanian S. (left) with Senior AVP Avinash Thakur and President and Head of Manufacturing (Fert.) and Supply Chain Amir Alvi (right) at the opening of the new facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Coromandel International Executive Director, Nutrient Business, Sankarasubramanian S. (left) with Senior AVP Avinash Thakur and President and Head of Manufacturing (Fert.) and Supply Chain Amir Alvi (right) at the opening of the new facility in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International has forayed into new generation fertilizers by commissioning a ₹50 crore nano-fertilizer plant at its Kakinada complex in Andhra Pradesh.

The new plant has a capacity to produce one crore bottles of nano fertilizers. It can be scaled up for higher volumes besides producing a multiple range of nano fertilizers, Coromandel said after Executive Director-Nutrient Business Sankarasubramanian S. inaugurated the plant on June 9.

The Kakinada unit produces a wide range of NPK grades with annual capacity of 2 million tonne of fertilizers. With the commissioning of the nano facility, Coromandel has forayed into new-generation fertilizers that have the potential to revolutionise Indian agriculture. The new plant has fully-automated production line, including a robotic arm for bottling operations, the company said.

Coromandel has developed nano fertilizers such as nano DAP and nano urea through its in-house research and development centre at IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy. The nano-sized fertilizer particles ensure optimal nutrient delivery and absorption by the plants and have the potential to replace conventional fertilizers while also increasing the crop yield. The company also has set up a nano-technology centre at Coimbatore to focus on nano application in agriculture and to establish quality for nano range of products.

Shares of the company closed 3.31% higher on Monday at ₹1,438.65 each on the BSE.

