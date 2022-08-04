Consider global learnings for new data protection law, Nasscom urges govt.

August 04, 2022

The new framework for personal data protection should consider learnings from the global implementation of data privacy laws and stakeholder views on the earlier bill, tech industry apex body Nasscom said on Thursday.

In reaction to the withdrawal of the personal data protection bill, it also said the country was being shaped by accelerated digitisation and policy measures that enable access and inclusion.

“The key imperatives will be to operationalise the fundamental right of privacy and enable data protection in a manner that grows trust in data-driven businesses and allows data-led services to grow in a safe and trusted manner,’‘ it said in a statement.

The Centre had on Wednesday withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament as it considered a “comprehensive legal framework” based on a series of amendments that had been proposed to regulate the online space by introducing separate laws on data privacy, the Internet ecosystem and cybersecurity.