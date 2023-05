May 01, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

Commercial LPG prices on May 1 were cut by ₹171.5 per 19kg in line with softening international trend.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,856.5 in Delhi, according to State-owned oil companies.

This is the second straight reduction in rates.

Prices were cut by ₹91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.