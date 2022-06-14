Clover Infotech to hire 2,500 freshers across India this year

Bengaluru

Clover Infotech, an IT services and consulting firm, said it would hire 2,500 freshers this year from tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. Through this initiative, the company said it would cater to the increasing demand from its clientele for trained resources skilled in handling critical technology areas and transaction-oriented environments such as banking.

Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech, said, “Over the years, we have trained several thousand freshers and prepared them for a career in IT services. We have designed intensive training and skilling initiatives to bridge the skill gap that prevails in the technology industry.”

Following the pandemic, companies across sectors and geographies had increased their reliance on technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, he added.

Clover Infotech’s fresher lookout would cover small cities such as Shirpur, Dhule, Akola, and Jalgaon and big cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.