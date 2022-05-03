Ciel HR Services gets private investment of ₹20 crore

Special Correspondent May 03, 2022 19:13 IST

In addition to investing in technology, the funds would also be utilised to fuel the company’s organic as well as inorganic growth plans

City-based AI-driven HR services firm Ciel HR Services has raised private investments of about ₹20 crore from Zoho Corp, Idhayam, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and a few high net-worth individuals. In addition to investing in technology, the funds would also be utilised to fuel the company’s organic as well as inorganic growth plans. Over the next few quarters, the company plans to tap the capital market, it said in a statement. “With new investments, we will continue to build digital assets which boost internal efficiencies and at the same time, deliver increasing value to our clients, candidates and deputees," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, director & CEO. For the year ended March, the company reported 70% growth in its turnover to ₹520 crore.



