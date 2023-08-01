HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cholamandalam Investment Q1 net rises 28% to ₹726 cr.

August 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd.’s (CIFCL) standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 28% to ₹726 crore from the year-earlier period.

Net income rose 30% to ₹2,127 crore, while net income margin declined to 7.3% from 8%.

Disbursements improved by 50% to about ₹20,015 crore, of which vehicle finance comprised ₹11,301 crore, loan against property ₹2,679 crore, home loan ₹1,454 crore, small and medium enterprises loan ₹2,045 crore, consumer and small enterprises loans ₹2,355 crore and secured business and personal loans ₹182 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1,22,755 crore against ₹86,703 crore.

The NBFC retail industry’s AUM growth is expected to be 18-20% in FY24. Secured NBFC retail loans consisting of vehicle finance and other secured business loans are forecast to grow at 14-16%, CIFCL said in a statement.

Gross NPA reduced to 4.3% from 6.31%, while net NPA declined to 2.77% from 4.85%.

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.44%.

The board on Tuesday gave approval for issuance of equity shares, or compulsory convertible securities, by way of qualified institutions placement amounting to ₹4,000 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.