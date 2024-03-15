GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre’s okays wage revision for LIC staff, overall hike at 17% 

More than 1.10 lakh employees will benefit from the revision that incorporates an enhancement in NPS contribution from 10-14%, LIC said on Friday

March 15, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A one-time ex-gratia payment to LIC pensioners, as a gesture of appreciation of their contribution to the organisation, also forms part of the revision.

A one-time ex-gratia payment to LIC pensioners, as a gesture of appreciation of their contribution to the organisation, also forms part of the revision. | Photo Credit: SINGAM VENKATARAMANA

The Centre has approved wage revision of LIC employees with effect from August 1, 2022, a decision that will result in a 17% increase in wage bill of the State-owned insurance major.

More than 1.10 lakh LIC employees will benefit from the revision that incorporates an enhancement in NPS contribution from 10-14% “for a better future” of nearly 24,000 employees who had joined after April 1, 2010, LIC said on Friday.

A one-time ex-gratia payment to LIC pensioners, as a gesture of appreciation of their contribution to the organisation, also forms part of the revision. This will benefit more than 30,000 pensioners and family pensioners. The quantum of family pension was earlier enhanced by the government, which benefited more than 21,000 family pensioners.

LIC said it undertakes a wage revision exercise once every five years. Describing the latest revision as holistic, the insurer said it will have a positive impact on past and present generation of LICians and also make LIC a more attractive employment proposition to the future generation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.