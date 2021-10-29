Centre extends RBI Governor Das’s tenure for 3 more years

The government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das for a period of 3 years, through an order late on Thursday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das, lAS Retd. (TN:80) as Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

Mr. Das was appointed as RBI’s 25th Governor on December 11, 2018 for a period of three years.

Before taking over as RBI Governor following the resignation of Urjit Patel before the end of his term, Mr. Das had served as Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, prior to retirement.