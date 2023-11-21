HamberMenu
Canara Bank introduces WhatsApp banking channel on 118th Founder’s Day

New products included Corporate ai1, an application that offers a 360 view of dashboard, forex transactions, trade finance-LCs, BGs, and so on, and bulk payment option

November 21, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a Canara Bank branch in Delhi. Canara Bank released new products and services on its 118th Founder’s Day on November 20, 2023. 

A file photo of a Canara Bank branch in Delhi. Canara Bank released new products and services on its 118th Founder's Day on November 20, 2023. 

Canara Bank released new products and services on its 118th Founder’s Day on November 20. These include Corporate ai1, an application that offers a 360 view of dashboard, forex transactions, trade finance-LCs, BGs, and so on, and bulk payment option.

Canara Corporate ai1 would cater to the diverse needs of corporate customers of the bank. They would be able to perform banking transactions through internet banking, and also on the app.

The launch included Canara UPI 123 Pay, an IVR based UPI solution for feature phone users. This app facilitates UPI registration, P2P payments, balance enquiry, and customers can also reset their UPI pin on this application.

Canara Bank introduced a WhatsApp banking channel, which offers 18 services to customers such as balance enquiry, mini statement, account opening, and deposit opening, by sending a Hi/Hello message on 9076030001.

Account holders of any bank can avail this facility in 10 Indian languages, including English.

banking / economy, business and finance / bengaluru

