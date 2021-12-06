Business news live: Markets update | Sensex, Nifty open lower

The three-day interest rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee begins in Mumbai today. Bombay High Court’s division bench will hear Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ activist funds’ plea seeking an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Mumbai. Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscription closes today.

9:25 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex, Nifty open lower

Indian benchmark equity indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 9:17 IST, the Sensex was down 0.15% to 57,612.47 and the Nifty was down 0.16% at 17,168.60.

Asian markets broadly fell on uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and disappointing US jobs data.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries, however, no deaths have yet been reported yet. Authorities worldwide are racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.4%. and Japan's Nikkei eased 0.6%. Chinese blue chips managed a 0.7% gain.

9:15 A.M.

Oil gains after Saudi price hike

Oil prices jumped by over $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, showing confidence in demand despite the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Brent crude futures for February gained $1.69, or 2.4%, to $71.57 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January was at $67.92 a barrel, up $1.66, or 2.5%.

Last week, OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, decided to continue increasing supplies by 400,000 barrels per day in January.

