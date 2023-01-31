First half of Budget session likely to end early

January 31, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The first leg of Budget session which is scheduled to end on February 13 is likely to end early hinted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on January 31, 2023.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, Mr. Joshi said leaders of various political parties urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13.

The Speaker has said he will consider the demand, the Minister said.

The Budget session of Parliament started on Tuesday and is scheduled to go on a break on February 13. However, with February 11-12 being a weekend, a demand was made to conclude the first half of the session on February 10, Mr. Joshi said.

The Budget session began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, following which the Economic Survey was tabled in both Houses by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Budget will be presented by her on February 1.

The session as per schedule will resume on March 13 and conclude on April 6.