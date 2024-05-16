Banjara Kasuti unveils ‘Noor Yadi’ collection

Banjara Kasuti, a non-profit organisation working towards empowering Lambani women, has unveiled its latest summer collection, ‘Noor Yadi’

“This collection celebrates the essence of maternal love and the rich cultural heritage of the Lambani community,” the organisation said.

The ‘Noor Yadi’ collection features a range of handcrafted pieces, including waistcoats, jackets, kurtas, bags, and accessories. Each item exudes a blend of tradition and contemporary flair, reflecting the vibrant spirit of the Lambani culture.

“This collection is a commitment to eco-friendly embroidery techniques, that reflects natural respect toward natural resources. Banjara Kasuti promotes the use of natural fibres like cotton and khadi,” it added.

The colour palette of the collection is inspired by the Lambani landscape, featuring hues of white, blue, peach, reds, and more with detailed Lambani embroidery. These colours not only add vibrancy to the pieces but also pay homage to the natural beauty of the Lambani heritage, the organisation further said.