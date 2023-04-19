HamberMenu
Alliance Group plans new residential projects in 3 big cities in South

April 19, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Real Estate developer Alliance Group said it has lined up a series of new offerings across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to develop 36 million sq.ft. of residential projects in FY24 at an investment of ₹21,600 crore.

As per the expansion plan, the group is all primed to develop 10 million sq.ft of residential spaces in Bengaluru with an investment of ₹6,800 crore, followed by 16 million sq.ft in Chennai (₹8,900 crore) and 10 million sq.ft in Hyderabad (₹5,900 crore) in FY24, the Alliance Group said in a statement.

Alliance said it clocked sales of ₹2,568 crore during FY23 by selling 4,199 homes admeasuring 4.23 million sq.ft.

Vice chairman Suneel Bommireddy said that the group had been constantly setting new benchmarks in construction in the real estate industry. This has added tremendous amount of confidence to customers that their dream home would be handed over to them on or before time, he added.

