Air India building transferred to Maharashtra Govt.

March 14, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre on Thursday said it has approved the transfer of the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai to the State Government of Maharashtra from the Air India Assets Holding Company, which was created to hold the erstwhile national carrier’s real estate assets before its sale to the Tata Group.

A consideration of ₹1,601 crore will be received from the State which has also agreed to waive dues of ₹298.42 crore that would have arisen from the transaction, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.