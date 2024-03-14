GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India building transferred to Maharashtra Govt.

March 14, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre on Thursday said it has approved the transfer of the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai to the State Government of Maharashtra from the Air India Assets Holding Company, which was created to hold the erstwhile national carrier’s real estate assets before its sale to the Tata Group.

A consideration of ₹1,601 crore will be received from the State which has also agreed to waive dues of ₹298.42 crore that would have arisen from the transaction, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.