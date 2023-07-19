HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

The inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline, says the ADB

July 19, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Asian Development Bank has forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024.

The Asian Development Bank has forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next, saying robust domestic demand will continue to support the region's recovery.

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. It forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024.

Also read: Growth in India is expected to slow to 6.3% in FY2023: World Bank

The Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023.

ALSO READ
As exports shrink amid global uncertainty, no clear target for the year

"Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.

"Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened, Mr. Park added.

In April, the ADB had projected that India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices.

Related Topics

macro economics / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.