ACME Group to set up green-hydrogen plant at Odisha for ₹27,000 crore

Renewable energy entity ACME Group has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd. (TSSEZL) to establish a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) in Odisha. This will be the largest single location green hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturing facility in the country, TSSEZL said in a statement.

Under the definitive agreement, ACME Clean Energy Private Ltd. (ACME Group) will acquire 343 acre of land in TSSEZL’s Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP), located in Ganjam district of Odisha, to set up the green hydrogen and derivatives unit.

The total investment in this project by ACME Group is estimated to be ₹27,000 crore, which will be invested in phases.

ACME Group plans to set up a nearly 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility at GIP. This green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the production facilities will be powered by renewable power.

The green ammonia produced at this facility will be exported to markets in the west and east from the existing Gopalpur Port facility, which is near the project site. The utility corridor between Gopalpur Industrial Park and Gopalpur Port provides a dedicated corridor for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity, TSSEZL said.

Manoj K. Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman, ACME Group in a statement said, “This project will enable us to offer Make In India green hydrogen and green ammonia to domestic and international markets at a competitive price.”

Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd., said, “With plug-and-play infrastructure, multi-modal logistics connectivity, ready environmental clearance, and a clear land title, Gopalpur Industrial Park, in a very short span since its inception, is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination of India.”

“We already have some valued clients operational in the industrial park and we are eagerly looking forward to a lot more investors coming forward, adding to the industrial progress of the region, “he added.

TSSEZL, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Steel, is developing its flagship industrial park, Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP), in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The company aims to develop the GIP as an emerging manufacturing hub for both domestic and export-oriented industries, it said.